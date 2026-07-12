Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has expressed concern that ISKCON's decision to hold Rath Yatra celebrations in Kenya before the annual event in Puri hurts the religious sentiments of devotees, describing the development as a 'huge blow'.

'Hurts Religious Sentiments': Pattnaik on ISKCON's Kenya Rath Yatra

Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has expressed concern over ISKCON's decision to hold Rath Yatra celebrations in Kenya before the annual Jagannath Rath Yatra in Puri, saying the practice hurts the religious sentiments of devotees.

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Reacting to ISKCON organising a Rath Yatra in Kenya before the one in Puri, Pattnaik described the development as "sad" and said it had dealt a "huge blow" to the sentiments of Jagannath devotees.

While speaking to ANI, Pattnaik said, "It is sad that many countries already hold Rath Yatras before the Puri Rath Yatra. This is a huge blow, hurting our religious sentiments. Therefore, the Sri Mandir administration called ISKCON representatives for a discussion."

"ISKCON was informed of all the facts, but the message from ISKCON was that there would be no further discussion on this issue. The discussion should have been about finding a solution..."

Puri Gears Up for Annual Chariot Festival

At the same time, he welcomed the large number of pilgrims expected to visit Odisha for this year's grand festival and praised the preparations being made for the event.

Ahead of the annual chariot festival, Pattnaik said devotees from across the globe would be arriving in Puri to witness Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra. He also noted that the administration has made "elaborate arrangements" to ensure a smooth and memorable experience for pilgrims.

"People from all over the world are coming to Puri to witness Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra. During this Rath Yatra, people from all walks of life and communities visit the temple, as the Lord comes out of the temple once a year. The Yatra is set to begin on the 16th. The administration is making elaborate arrangements to ensure that all devotees have a positive experience," he said.

The Significance of Rath Yatra

The Jagannath Rath Yatra, one of India's biggest and most revered religious festivals, is celebrated every year in Puri, Odisha.

During the festival, Lord Jagannath, along with his siblings Balabhadra and Subhadra, is taken in grand chariots from the Jagannath Temple to the Gundicha Temple.

Lakhs of devotees gather to pull the towering chariots, believing it brings divine blessings and spiritual merit.

This year's Rath Yatra will begin on July 16, while the nine-day festival will conclude with the Bahuda Yatra on July 24. The deities are scheduled to ceremonially re-enter the Jagannath Temple on July 27. (ANI)