An old claim by model-actor Muzammil Ibrahim about ending a relationship with Deepika Padukone is resurfacing online. This comes as Padukone and her husband Ranveer Singh reportedly welcomed their first child in September 2024 and are expecting a second.

A rather stunning old claim from model-actor Muzammil Ibrahim concerning superstar Deepika Padukone is suddenly doing the rounds online. Ibrahim had once stated that he was in a relationship with Padukone. But he didn't stop there. He went on to claim that he was the one who ended things.

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"I left her, have no regrets," is the quote now going viral, years after it was first said. The timing of this resurfaced clip is interesting, to say the least. It arrives while Padukone's life is in a completely different, and very public, chapter.

To this, the Special Ops actor replied, “Before she got married, we would talk sometimes." He explained that following their split, they became friends and would praise each other on their accomplishments. However, they lost touch when Deepika Padukone married Ranveer Singh.

It should be remembered that Deepika Padukone has never mentioned dating Muzammil Ibrahim in public.

A World Away From Old Claims

For starters, Deepika Padukone has been married to actor Ranveer Singh since November 2018. Their wedding was one of the biggest celebrity events of that year, and they remain one of Bollywood's most-watched couples. The couple's family has also been growing. They welcomed their first child, a baby girl, in September 2024. And it seems their family is set to expand further.

The report also mentions that Padukone and Singh are now expecting their second child. So, while the internet digs up old stories about a past that may or may not have been, the present for one of India's biggest stars looks entirely different. Make of that what you will.

Who is Muzamil Ibrahim?

Muzammil Ibrahim, an Indian model and actor, was born on August 25, 1986, in Srinagar, Jammu & Kashmir. He rose to notoriety after winning the Gladrags Manhunt Contest in 2003, launching his modelling career. At the time, he was among the youngest winners in the contest.

Muzammil went on to participate in music videos such as Pardesia, which starred Rakhi Sawant, and Kabhi Aisa Lagta Hai by Lucky Ali. Many people refer to him as the 'poster boy' because to his remarkable appearance.

He made his Bollywood debut with Pooja Bhatt's film Dhokha (2007), which earned him a Best Male Debut nomination at the 53rd Filmfare Awards. His other efforts include the film Will You Marry Me? and the web series Special Ops.

In addition to his acting profession, Muzammil has received recognition for his bravery. He received the National Bravery Award in 1992 for saving a youngster from drowning, and the Godfrey Phillips National Bravery Award in 2008 for rescuing a visitor in Goa.