Alia Bhatt continues to shine as one of Bollywood’s most versatile and compelling actresses. Critics and fans alike have praised her for her performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi, which is widely regarded as a career-defining role. She also garnered international attention through her role in Heart of Stone and reaffirmed her box office strength with Jigra. Observers note that her consistent ability to headline and elevate films reflects her deep emotional range and exceptional screen presence.