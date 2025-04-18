Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt: 5 finest stars redefining Bollywood's stardom
These leading ladies are not only headlining films across genres—from hard-hitting dramas to high-octane action—but are also proving that female-led narratives can command the box office
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
Leading Stars
From Deepika Padukone's fierce portrayals to Alia Bhatt’s versatile range, these five actresses are reshaping the landscape of Indian cinema.
Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone has firmly established herself as one of Indian cinema's most bankable and influential stars. With back-to-back ₹1000 crore blockbusters like Kalki 2898 AD, Jawan, and Pathaan, she has demonstrated a consistent ability to draw audiences in droves. Industry insiders point to her staggering ₹10,000 crore cumulative box office record as evidence of her enduring star power and magnetic appeal, making her one of the most dominant forces in Indian cinema today.
Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt continues to shine as one of Bollywood’s most versatile and compelling actresses. Critics and fans alike have praised her for her performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi, which is widely regarded as a career-defining role. She also garnered international attention through her role in Heart of Stone and reaffirmed her box office strength with Jigra. Observers note that her consistent ability to headline and elevate films reflects her deep emotional range and exceptional screen presence.
Shraddha Kapoor
Shraddha Kapoor has re-emerged as a force to be reckoned with, seamlessly blending charm with substance. Her performances in the Stree franchise and Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar have been noted for their vibrancy and emotional depth. Industry observers acknowledge her ability to anchor a film while maintaining broad appeal, crediting her with bringing a unique energy that often becomes the heartbeat of her movies.
Yami Gautam
Yami Gautam has steadily carved a niche for herself as a powerhouse performer with a string of impactful roles. In projects like Article 370, A Thursday, and Dhoom Dhaam, she’s demonstrated her skill at carrying complex, content-driven films with ease. Audiences and critics have frequently commented on her nuanced, gripping performances, positioning her as a leading force among contemporary Bollywood actresses.
Kriti Sanon
Kriti Sanon’s rise to the top is a testament to her hard work and innate talent. From being an industry outsider to becoming a consistent box office draw, she has headlined projects like Crew, Do Patti, and Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. Her performances have earned her a reputation for seamlessly carrying films with both power and grace. Commentators often highlight her commanding screen presence and emotional authenticity as key reasons for her growing stardom.