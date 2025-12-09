Rajinikanth's Top 6 Highest Grossing Films: Check Full List Here
Rajinikanth's Highest Grossing Films: South's superstar Rajinikanth has worked in many films in his career that have made a huge amount of money. So, let's find out which films those are
Petta
Rajinikanth's 2019 film 'Petta' was made on a budget of ₹135 crore. It went on to earn ₹223 crore.
Vettaiyan
The film 'Vettaiyan' was released in 2024. The budget for this film was ₹200 crore. It did a business of ₹255 crore.
Enthiran
Rajinikanth's film 'Enthiran' was released in 2010. Made on a budget of ₹130 crore, this film earned ₹290 crore.
Kabali
Rajinikanth's 2016 film 'Kabali' was made on a budget of ₹120 crore. It did a business of ₹295 crore.
Coolie
The budget for Rajinikanth's film 'Coolie' was around ₹350-400 crore. The film did a business of ₹517-518 crore. It was released in 2025.
Jailer
The film 'Jailer', released in 2023, was made on a budget of ₹180 crore. It made a whopping ₹605 crore.
2.0
'2.0', released in 2018, is the highest-grossing film of Rajinikanth's career. Its budget was ₹540 crore, and it did a business of ₹675 crore.
