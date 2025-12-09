- Home
- Entertainment
- Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 4: Ranveer Singh's Movie Collects THIS Much; Check Here
Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 4: Ranveer Singh's Movie Collects THIS Much; Check Here
Dhurandhar Box Office Collection: Ranveer Singh's awesome movie 'Dhurandhar' has kept its magic going on its fourth day of release. Despite Monday being working day, movie has earned a lot. Here, we are also sharing the film's total collection so far
Dhurandhar
Bollywood actors Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, and Sanjay Dutt's film 'Dhurandhar' was released on the big screen on December 5. There was a lot of buzz about this movie for a long time. Now, the film has entertained the audience as expected.
3 day Collection
Dhurandhar performed excellently at the box office in its first three days. It earned an estimated ₹103.00 crore in India. Here is Dhurandhar's fourth-day box office collection and occupancy.
Monday Collections
On Monday, December 8, 2025, Dhurandhar's Hindi occupancy was 25.74%. Morning shows: 13.35%, afternoon shows: 26.17%, evening shows: 37.71% audience, and night show figures will be available on the morning of December 9.
Fourth Day Collections
Dhurandhar earned a total of ₹ 22.00 Cr on its fourth day of release *early estimates (11:00 PM). So far, the movie has collected ₹ 125 crore.
Cast
The movie Dhurandhar is directed by Aditya Dhar. It is produced by Jio Studios and B62 Studios. The film stars Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and Sara Arjun in lead roles.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.