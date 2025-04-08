Entertainment

Alia Bhatt to Katrina Kaif: 7 Celebs earning crores per Instagram post

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt charges ₹1.5-2 crore for sharing sponsored posts on social media.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone charges ₹1-2 crore for sharing sponsored posts.

Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan charges ₹1 crore for sharing sponsored posts.

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif has millions of followers. She charges ₹1 crore for sharing sponsored posts.

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor has a strong fan following on social media. She charges ₹1.5 crore for sponsored posts.

Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan charges ₹40-50 lakh for doing a sponsored post on social media.

