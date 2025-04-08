Alia Bhatt to Katrina Kaif: 7 Celebs earning crores per Instagram post

Entertainment
Alia Bhatt charges ₹1.5-2 crore for sharing sponsored posts on social media.
Deepika Padukone charges ₹1-2 crore for sharing sponsored posts.
Shah Rukh Khan charges ₹1 crore for sharing sponsored posts.
Katrina Kaif has millions of followers. She charges ₹1 crore for sharing sponsored posts.
Shraddha Kapoor has a strong fan following on social media. She charges ₹1.5 crore for sponsored posts.
Amitabh Bachchan charges ₹40-50 lakh for doing a sponsored post on social media.
Latest OTT releases THIS Week (April 7 to April 13): 6 films to watch
(PHOTOS) Mrunal Thakur to Wamiqa Gabbi; 7 actresses stun in gowns
Allu Arjun Birthday: Know net worth, assets of 'Pushpa' actor
Shivaji Satam to Dayanand Shetty: CID Actors' First Salary Revealed