user
user icon

Will Deepika Padukone reunite with Shah Rukh Khan as Suhana Khan’s mother in King? Read on

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone are set to reunite for the action thriller King. But will Deepika play a key role as Suhana Khan’s mother? Check all the related deatils in this article
 

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
Published: Apr 8, 2025, 11:45 AM IST

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone are set to reunite on-screen in the upcoming action thriller King. This marks their sixth collaboration, following their success in Pathaan and Jawan. Deepika will reportedly play an extended cameo role as Suhana Khan’s mother, adding a key element to the film's plot. Her character is integral to the storyline, creating the central conflict.

article_image2

Deepika Padukone’s decision to take on the role despite not being a full-fledged lead showcases her strong partnership with SRK and director Siddharth Anand. Previously, she played significant mother roles in films like Jawan and Brahmastra. The duo’s chemistry has always resonated with audiences, making their reunion highly anticipated. King promises to deliver another exciting performance from the pair.


article_image3

The film will also feature Abhay Verma, famous for his role in Munjya, in an important role. With shooting expected to start between May and June 2025, fans can expect an intense action-packed story. King is scheduled for release next year, keeping audiences excited for another thrilling venture from this star-studded team.

ALSO READ: Sofia Vergara's latest post with 'Badri Ki Dulhania' music has fans calling her ‘Jay Pritchett Ki Dulhaniya’

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Sofia Vergara's latest post with 'Badri Ki Dulhania' music has fans calling her 'Jay Pritchett Ki Dulhaniya' NTI

Sofia Vergara's latest post with 'Badri Ki Dulhania' music has fans calling her ‘Jay Pritchett Ki Dulhaniya’

Two of the greatest artists are coming together...', Ed Sheeran, Arijit Singh to collaborate for new album ATG

'Two of the greatest artists are coming together...', Ed Sheeran, Arijit Singh to collaborate for new album

Allu Arjun marks 43 years with heartfelt birthday celebration with family; Check pic NTI

Allu Arjun marks 43 years with heartfelt birthday celebration with family – Check pic

Mission Impossible 8 trailer: Tom Cruise starrer spy thriller to release on THIS date; Check here ATG

Mission Impossible 8 trailer: Tom Cruise starrer spy thriller to release on THIS date; Check here

Action against Dia Mirza, Dhruv Rathee? Telangana moves court over 'AI' forest visuals in Gachibowli row ddr

Action against Dia Mirza, Dhruv Rathee? Telangana moves court over 'AI' forest visuals in Gachibowli row

Recent Stories

Grenade attack at BJP leader's house in Jalandhar: CCTV shows man on rickshaw fleeing after explosion (WATCH) shk

Grenade attack at BJP leader's house in Jalandhar: CCTV shows man on rickshaw fleeing after explosion (WATCH)

Ziro Valley to Munsiyari: Explore 10 less-crowded places for calm rejuvenation trip NTI

Ziro Valley to Munsiyari: Explore 10 less-crowded places for calm rejuvenation trip

THESE 4 sectors may outperform broader market in coming months: Expert view AJR

THESE 4 sectors may outperform broader market in coming months: Expert view

Who is Naomika Saran? Know her relationship with actor Akshay Kumar ATG

Who is Naomika Saran? Know her relationship with actor Akshay Kumar

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion rivals: From Nothing Phone 3a to iQOO Neo 10R, check top 5 alternatives gcw

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion rivals: From Nothing Phone 3a to iQOO Neo 10R, check top 5 alternatives

Recent Videos

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning Trailer REVIEW | Tom Cruise vs AI: Most Dangerous Mission!

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning Trailer REVIEW | Tom Cruise vs AI: Most Dangerous Mission!

Video Icon
Woman Startles Jaya Bachchan at Manoj Kumar’s Prayer Meet, Her 'Spooked' Reaction Goes Viral

Woman Startles Jaya Bachchan at Manoj Kumar’s Prayer Meet, Her 'Spooked' Reaction Goes Viral

Video Icon
Dhaka Protests Show Solidarity for Palestinians

Dhaka Protests Show Solidarity for Palestinians

Video Icon
MI vs RCB: Rohit Sharma Injury Update & Mumbai Indians' Predicted Playing XIs With and Without Him

MI vs RCB: Rohit Sharma Injury Update & Mumbai Indians' Predicted Playing XIs With and Without Him

Video Icon
Gulf Pulse | Saudi Arabia Imposes Visa Ban on 14 Countries For Hajj Pilgrims. Why?

Gulf Pulse | Saudi Arabia Imposes Visa Ban on 14 Countries For Hajj Pilgrims. Why?

Video Icon