Will Deepika Padukone reunite with Shah Rukh Khan as Suhana Khan’s mother in King? Read on

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone are set to reunite for the action thriller King. But will Deepika play a key role as Suhana Khan’s mother? Check all the related deatils in this article



Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone are set to reunite on-screen in the upcoming action thriller King. This marks their sixth collaboration, following their success in Pathaan and Jawan. Deepika will reportedly play an extended cameo role as Suhana Khan’s mother, adding a key element to the film's plot. Her character is integral to the storyline, creating the central conflict.

Deepika Padukone’s decision to take on the role despite not being a full-fledged lead showcases her strong partnership with SRK and director Siddharth Anand. Previously, she played significant mother roles in films like Jawan and Brahmastra. The duo’s chemistry has always resonated with audiences, making their reunion highly anticipated. King promises to deliver another exciting performance from the pair.

The film will also feature Abhay Verma, famous for his role in Munjya, in an important role. With shooting expected to start between May and June 2025, fans can expect an intense action-packed story. King is scheduled for release next year, keeping audiences excited for another thrilling venture from this star-studded team. ALSO READ: Sofia Vergara's latest post with 'Badri Ki Dulhania' music has fans calling her ‘Jay Pritchett Ki Dulhaniya’

