Ranveer Singh's Weekend Opener: Ranveer Singh's movie 'Dhurandhar' is raking in the cash. The film has grossed over 100 crore rupees in its opening weekend. So, let's check out the top opening films of Ranveer Singh's career
Padmaavat
Ranveer Singh appeared in the lead role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film 'Padmaavat'. This film did a business of 114 crore rupees in its opening weekend.
Dhurandhar
Ranveer Singh is in the lead role in 'Dhurandhar'. This film earned 100 crore rupees in its opening weekend.
Simmba
Ranveer Singh had an important role in the film 'Simmba'. This film collected 75.11 crore rupees in its opening weekend.
Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela
The pair of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone won people's hearts in 'Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela'. The film earned 52.75 crore rupees in its opening weekend.
83
Ranveer Singh's film '83' did a business of about 47 crore rupees in its opening weekend.
Bajirao-Mastani
The film 'Bajirao Mastani' received a lot of love from the audience. This film earned 46.77 crore rupees in its opening weekend.
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani
Ranveer Singh's film 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' earned 45.90 crore rupees.
