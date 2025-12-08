The Golden Globes 2026 nominations are here. 'One Battle After Another' tops the film categories with nine nominations, while 'The White Lotus' and 'Adolescence' lead the television series nominations with six and five nods respectively.

The Golden Globes 2026 nominations are finally out, with 'One Battle After Another' earning nine nominations, reported Variety. According to the outlet, it was followed closely behind by 'Sentimental Value,' a drama about a filmmaker's dysfunctional family, and 'Sinners,' a vampire movie set in the segregated South, which earned eight nominations and seven nominations, respectively.

Film Nominations Highlights

'One Battle After Another' is up for best motion picture musical or comedy, alongside 'Blue Moon,' 'Bugonia,' 'Marty Supreme,' 'No Other Choice' and 'Nouvelle Vague.' 'Sentimental Value' and 'Sinners' will vie for best drama alongside 'Frankenstein,' 'Hamnet,' 'It Was Just an Accident' and 'The Secret Agent.'

Television Nominations Highlights

On the series front, 'The White Lotus,' a satire set in a posh Thailand resort, and 'Adolescence,' the story of a criminal investigation told in one continuous shot, led with six and five nominations, respectively. They were followed closely behind by the comedy-mystery show 'Only Murders in the Building' and the sci-fi thriller 'Severance,' which earned four nods apiece.

According to the outlet, 'The White Lotus' and 'Severance' are up for best drama series, where they will face off against 'The Pitt,' 'Pluribus,' 'The Diplomat' and 'Slow Horses.' 'Only Murders in the Building' was nominated for best comedy series, along with 'Abbott Elementary,' 'The Bear,' 'Hacks,' 'Nobody Wants This' and 'The Studio.' 'Adolescence' will compete with 'All Her Fault,' 'The Beast in Me,' 'Black Mirror,' 'Dying for Sex' and 'The Girlfriend' for best television limited series, anthology or motion picture.

In addition to its best motion picture nomination, 'One Battle After Another' earned nods for best director for Paul Thomas Anderson, lead actor for Leonardo DiCaprio, lead actress for Chase Infiniti and supporting nods for Benicio Del Toro, Sean Penn and Teyana Taylor. It also picked up nods for Anderson's screenplay and Jonny Greenwood's score. Though critically adored, 'One Battle After Another' struggled at the box office, earning over 200 million USD, but cost more than 130 million USD to produce and millions more to market, and will lose tens of millions of dollars.

Complete List of 2026 Golden Globe Nominees

Film

Best film - drama Frankenstein Hamnet It Was Just an Accident The Secret Agent Sentimental Value Sinners

Best film - musical or comedy Blue Moon Bugonia Marty Supreme No Other Choice Nouvelle Vague One Battle After Another

Best female actor in a film - drama Jessie Buckley, Hamnet Jennifer Lawrence, Die My Love Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value Julia Roberts, After the Hunt Tessa Thompson, Hedda Eva Victor, Sorry, Baby

Best male actor in a film - drama Joel Edgerton, Train Dreams Oscar Isaac, Frankenstein Dwayne Johnson, The Smashing Machine Michael B Jordan, Sinners Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent Jeremy Allen White, Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere

Best female actor in a film - musical or comedy Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I'd Kick You Cynthia Erivo, Wicked: For Good Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue Chase Infiniti, One Battle After Another Amanda Seyfried, The Testament of Ann Lee Emma Stone, Bugonia

Best male actor in a film - musical or comedy Timothee Chalamet, Marty Supreme George Clooney, Jay Kelly Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon Lee Byung-hun, No Other Choice Jesse Plemons, Bugonia

Best film - animated Arco Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Infinity Castle Elio KPop Demon Hunters Little Amelie Zootopia 2

Best film - non-English language It Was Just an Accident No Other Choice The Secret Agent Sentimental Value Sirat The Voice of Hind Rajab

Best female actor in a supporting role in a film Emily Blunt, The Smashing Machine Elle Fanning, Sentimental Value Ariana Grande, Wicked: For Good Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value Amy Madigan, Weapons Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another

Best male actor in a supporting role in a film Benicio del Toro, One Battle After Another Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein Paul Mescal, Hamnet Sean Penn, One Battle After Another Adam Sandler, Jay Kelly Stellan Skarsgard, Sentimental Value

Best director - film Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another Ryan Coogler, Sinners Guillermo del Toro, Frankenstein Jafar Panahi, It Was Just an Accident Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value Chloe Zhao, Hamnet

Best screenplay - film Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme Ryan Coogler, Sinners Jafar Panahi, It Was Just an Accident Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value Chloe Zhao, Maggie O'Farrell, Hamnet

Best original score - film Alexandre Desplat, Frankenstein Ludwig Goransson, Sinners Jonny Greenwood, One Battle After Another Max Richter, Hamnet Hans Zimmer, F1

Best original song - film Dream as One, Avatar: Fire and Ash Golden, KPop Demon Hunters I Lied to You, Sinners No Place Like Home, Wicked: For Good The Girl in the Bubble, Wicked: For Good Train Dreams, Train Dreams

Television

Best television series - drama The Diplomat The Pitt Pluribus Severance Slow Horses The White Lotus

Best television series - musical or comedy Abbott Elementary The Bear Hacks Nobody Wants This Only Murders in the Building The Studio

Best television limited series, anthology series or television film Adolescence All Her Fault The Beast in Me Black Mirror Dying for Sex The Girlfriend

Best female actor in a television series - drama Kathy Bates, Matlock Britt Lower, Severance Helen Mirren, MobLand Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us Keri Russell, The Diplomat Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus

Best male actor in a television series - drama Sterling K Brown, Paradise Diego Luna, Andor Gary Oldman, Slow Horses Mark Ruffalo, Task Adam Scott, Severance Noah Wyle, The Pitt

Best female actor in a television series - musical or comedy Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This Ayo Edebiri, The Bear Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face Jenna Ortega, Wednesday Jean Smart, Hacks

Best male actor in a television series - musical or comedy Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building Glen Powell, Chad Powers Seth Rogen, The Studio Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Best female actor in a television limited series, anthology series or television film Claire Danes, The Beast in Me Rashida Jones, Black Mirror Amanda Seyfried, Long Bright River Sarah Snook, All Her Fault Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex Robin Wright, The Girlfriend

Best male actor in television limited series, anthology series or television film Jacob Elordi, The Narrow Road to the Deep North Paul Giamatti, Black Mirror Stephen Graham, Adolescence Charlie Hunnam, Monster: The Ed Gein Story Jude Law, Black Rabbit Matthew Rhys, The Beast in Me

Best supporting female actor on television Carrie Coon, The White Lotus Erin Doherty, Adolescence Hannah Einbinder, Hacks Catherine O'Hara, The Studio Parker Posey, The White Lotus Aimee Lou Wood, The White Lotus

Best supporting male actor on television Owen Cooper, Adolescence Billy Crudup, The Morning Show Walton Goggins, The White Lotus Jason Isaacs, The White Lotus Tramell Tillman, Severance Ashley Walters, Adolescence

The nominations were unveiled Monday morning. The event is set to take place on January 11. (ANI)