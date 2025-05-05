Deepika Padukone rejected THESE 8 films that later became blockbusters
Deepika Padukone turned down several major films that later propelled other actors' careers to new heights. Learn about these films and their stars.
| Published : May 05 2025, 12:16 PM
1 Min read
Gangubai Kathiawadi
Initially offered to Deepika, Alia Bhatt starred in the 2022 blockbuster Gangubai Kathiawadi.
Sultan
Anushka Sharma took the lead in the 2016 superhit Sultan after Deepika declined.
Jab Tak Hai Jaan
Katrina Kaif starred in the 2012 hit film Jab Tak Hai Jaan after Deepika's rejection.
Dhoom 3
Katrina Kaif led the blockbuster Dhoom 3 (2013) after Deepika turned it down.
Dil Dhadakne Do
Priyanka Chopra took the lead in the 2015 hit Dil Dhadakne Do after Deepika's refusal.
Fast and Furious 7
Busy with Ram-Leela, Deepika rejected Fast & Furious 7, a 2015 international blockbuster.
Prem Ratan Dhan Payo
Sonam Kapoor starred in the 2015 hit Prem Ratan Dhan Payo after Deepika declined.
Rockstar
Deepika refused Rockstar opposite Ranbir Kapoor; Nargis Fakhri then led the superhit.
