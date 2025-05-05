Whether Rihanna's reaction was deliberate or not, it has become a moment etched in Met Gala history.

The Met Gala is an international fashion event where celebrities strut their most flamboyant attire. However, all outfits are not praised. In 2017, Indian Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone attended the Met Gala for the first time but people were divided about her outfit. Among those who silently spoke out against her look was global pop sensation Rihanna, whose Instagram messages left supporters believing that she had taken a dig at Deepika's style.

Deepika Padukone's Met Gala Look

Deepika Padukone attended the 2017 Met Gala wearing a white satin outfit by Tommy Hilfiger. The outfit was backless and featured adornments, thus being stylish and classy. Nonetheless, critics and fans believed that her outfit was not appropriate for the theme of the event, which was "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between."

Rihanna's Subtle Reaction

Rihanna, known for her fashion-forward and edgy clothing, approached the drama-filled floral theme by Comme des Garçons in the best possible way. A comparison post made regarding Deepika's satin gown compared to those of other celebrities appeared in dresscode with added extravagance on Instagram barely a minute after the event, going viral immediately. The post playfully compared "What the Met Gala theme was vs. how everyone showed up.".

Rihanna purportedly liked this post, something that the majority of people viewed as a covert insult to Deepika's outfit. Even if Rihanna never provided a direct response to Deepika's looks, her social media activity fueled the rumor that Rihanna was not happy with the Bollywood actress's wardrobe choice.

Fan Reactions and Media Buzz

The situation soon became trending, with supporters discussing whether Rihanna's move was a deliberate one or just an accident. Others came to Deepika's defense, saying that she was looking beautiful no matter what the theme was, and others believed she could have gone bolder in keeping up with the Met Gala's avant-garde standards.

While Rihanna's social media tantrum was probably a harmless moment, it highlighted the brutal degree of scrutiny celebrities face at events like the Met Gala. Deepika Padukone has attended numerous Met Galas since then, refining her fashion sense and turning heads on the red carpet.