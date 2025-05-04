- Home
Pathan 2 to Kalki 2898 AD: Deepika Padukone's power-packed lineup of upcoming films
Deepika Padukone is set to star in several exciting projects, including Spirit directed by Sandeep Vanga Reddy. Here's a look at her upcoming films.
After a brief hiatus due to her pregnancy, Deepika Padukone is all set to return to the big screen with a powerful lineup of films, beginning with Pathan 2.
Deepika Padukone and Prabhas are set to share the screen in Spirit, one of the most anticipated films, scheduled for a grand release in 2027, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga.
Deepika Padukone is rumored to reunite with Shah Rukh Khan in the upcoming film King. Filming is expected to begin on May 18th, adding excitement to this much-awaited project.
Deepika Padukone will also appear in the sequel to the blockbuster film Pathaan, reprising her role alongside Shah Rukh Khan in what promises to be another high-octane spy thriller.
In 2024, Deepika Padukone showcased her versatility by starring in the futuristic sci-fi epic Kalki 2898 AD and the action-packed ensemble film Singham Again, earning widespread acclaim.
Deepika Padukone remains one of the highest-paid actresses in Indian cinema, reportedly charging a hefty ₹20 crore for her role in Spirit, marking a major milestone in her career.