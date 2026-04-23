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Deepika Padukone’s Role In Raaka To Be Cut Short Amid Pregnancy? Makers BREAK Silence
Deepika Padukone’s second pregnancy has sparked joy and curiosity alike, especially about her film commitments. Amid speculation, the makers of her upcoming projects have finally addressed the rumours
Makers Dismiss Rumours Around Reduced Role in Raaka
Amid chatter that Deepika Padukone’s role in Raaka might be trimmed due to her pregnancy, the film’s team has firmly denied such claims. According to them, everything is progressing smoothly, and Deepika continues to play a pivotal part in the film. They also urged fans not to believe unverified reports, calling them baseless.
Actress Continues Shooting Despite Pregnancy
Reports suggest that Deepika is not slowing down professionally. She is reportedly filming demanding sequences, including action scenes, for Raaka, directed by Atlee. The project also marks her first on-screen collaboration with Allu Arjun. Alongside this, she remains committed to King, headlined by Shah Rukh Khan, indicating a packed schedule even during her pregnancy.
Personal Joy: A Growing Family
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh recently announced their second pregnancy through a heartfelt social media post. The couple, who fell in love during Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela and married in 2018, welcomed their first child, Dua, in 2024. Now, they are preparing to embrace parenthood once again, adding another chapter to their journey.
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