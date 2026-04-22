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Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh to Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal: 7 Bollywood Couples Who Announced Pregnancies In The Most Creative Ways
Deepika Padukone recently announced her second pregnancy on Instagram around one and a half years after delivering her first child Dua. Here are 7 Bollywood pregnancy announcements from Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal to others
Bollywood Pregnancy Announcements
From heartfelt captions to picture-perfect moments, Bollywood couples have turned pregnancy announcements into memorable events. Here’s a look at some of the most creative and adorable reveals that truly stood out.
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh
The couple kept things playful and intimate with their second pregnancy reveal. Featuring their daughter holding a pregnancy test, the post subtly captured the joy of expanding their family, with a caption full of protective, symbolic emojis.
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Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal
Their announcement came after much anticipation. A soft, emotional polaroid-style photo of Vicky holding Katrina’s baby bump, paired with a heartfelt caption, made it feel deeply personal and full of gratitude.
Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra
Their announcement leaned into minimalism and warmth. A close-up of their hands holding tiny baby booties said it all, making the moment feel universal and instantly relatable.
Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor
Alia’s reveal stood out for its authenticity. A candid hospital moment during her ultrasound, followed by a symbolic lion family image, beautifully blended reality with metaphor.
Parineeti Chopra & Raghav Chadha
The duo went for a clever and symbolic reveal. A cake reading ‘1+1=3’ along with baby footprints set the tone, followed by a serene video of them walking together—simple yet meaningful storytelling.
Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal
Their maternity shoot had a charming twist—featuring their pet dog. The candid, joyful pictures added a layer of personality, making the announcement feel warm, fun, and uniquely theirs.
Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja
Known for her fashion-forward style, Sonam turned her announcement into a visual treat. Elegant monochrome photos from a maternity shoot gave it a high-fashion editorial feel.
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