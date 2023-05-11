Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh relationship: Actress reveals SECRETS to happy marriage; here's what she said

    First Published May 11, 2023, 2:19 PM IST

    Bollywood star Deepika Padukone offers marital advice to people going through a rough patch: "We lack a lot of patience." Read on

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are the it pair in Bollywood; they have a huge fan base, and people adore DeepVeer. There has been a lot of conjecture about everything not being well between the power couple of Bollywood for quite some time now, and there have been a few instances where it has been stated that they have a problem in their relationship. 
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    But these are all false rumours, and the pair has never paid heed to them. And now, a video of Deepika from a Time Magazine Instagram account is becoming viral, in which she is seen giving marital advice, which is greatly needed among Gen Z.  

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The Pathaan actress stated that we must be patient in our relationships, which we only learn from our elders.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Speaking with Time magazine, she said, "I think we all grow up being influenced by movies or being influenced by relationships and the marriages around us. But I think the sooner you accept that the journey that we are on or that the two people are on is going to be very different from someone else’s journey, the better it is." 
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Later, Deepika added that she isn't any love guru. "Having said that, I think not just my parents but that entire generation, think patience is probably one of the main things I feel like couples today lack. I sound like some love guru (smiles), but I feel like there’s a lack of patience, and I think that’s something that we can all learn from, not just Ranveer and I from our parents, but I think more couples like us can learn from the generation before us. There are lots of other things, but patience is number one."
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Deepika also discussed her marital joys with her husband, Ranveer Singh, admitting that she is her most vulnerable self when she is with him. Fans of DeepVeer will be overjoyed to read and watch this fantastic marital advice from the one and only. 
     

