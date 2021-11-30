  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Deepika Padukone gets trolled for her fashion sense, airport look; yes, this is TRUE (Read this)

    First Published Nov 30, 2021, 5:42 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    OMG! Deepika Padukone gets brutally trolled for her airport look, she donned white socks with black pair of kitten heels

    Deepika Padukone gets trolled for her fashion sense, airport look; yes, this is TRUE (Read this) RCB

    Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone who looked ravishing in Ranveer Singh's 83 trailer playing the role of Kapil Dev's wife Romi Bhatia, got recently trolled for her last airport look. Yes, Deepika, known for her fashion and style, was called out for her latest look by some social media users.
     

    Deepika Padukone gets trolled for her fashion sense, airport look; yes, this is TRUE (Read this) RCB

    Deepika was trolled for dressing up as her husband, Ranveer Singh, and her footwear were the things for which she was made fun of. She wore white socks with black pair of kitten heels.
     

    Deepika Padukone gets trolled for her fashion sense, airport look; yes, this is TRUE (Read this) RCB

    Yesterday, November 29, she was clicked at the private airport in Mumbai wearing a blue oversized printed denim jacket along with light pair of blue jeans. 
     

    Deepika Padukone gets trolled for her fashion sense, airport look; yes, this is TRUE (Read this) RCB

    Deepika wore black kitten heel sandals with white socks, which look very odd to many social media users. Users were seen commenting, “Ranveer ke kpde phn liye kya Didi.” 
     

    Deepika Padukone gets trolled for her fashion sense, airport look; yes, this is TRUE (Read this) RCB

    Another wrote, “What’s with the heels?” Questioning her style sense one user remarked, “Why does she think socks with heels is style??”  Whereas one of the users commented, how the star couple needs a stylist to up their game."
     

    Deepika Padukone gets trolled for her fashion sense, airport look; yes, this is TRUE (Read this) RCB

    Another line read, “Those sandals with the socks look awful! She needs a new stylist, in fact both husband and wife do. Please don't follow this fashion now, its so not classy at all!”
     

    Deepika Padukone gets trolled for her fashion sense, airport look; yes, this is TRUE (Read this) RCB

    However, many don't know that this is also a fashion statement in WEST, from supermodel Gigi Hadid to Rita Ora to Kendall Jenner to Taapsee Pannu many have been seen in socks and heels. Overall, fashion trends like socks with sandals are IN guys....We give it a big thumbs up. You go girl..
     

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Was Samantha Ruth Prabhu planning for baby before separating from Naga Chaitanya? Read this RCB

    Was Samantha Ruth Prabhu planning for baby before separating from Naga Chaitanya? Read this

    Shalmali Kholgade Farhan Shaikh wedding couple uses their polaroid pictures for wedding garlands drb

    Shalmali Kholgade-Farhan Shaikh wedding: Couple uses their polaroid pictures for wedding garlands, see pics

    Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal wedding: Some important senior Kaushals are not happy with the SHAADI? WHAT? Read this RCB

    Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal wedding: Some important senior Kaushals are not happy with the SHAADI? WHAT? Read

    83 trailer: 7 reasons to watch Ranveer Singh, Kabir Khan's sports drama on December 24 RCB

    83 trailer: 7 reasons to watch Ranveer Singh, Kabir Khan's sports drama on December 24

    Rihanna HOT pictures in peep-hole shorts go viral; social media is on fire (Pictures) RCB

    Rihanna's HOT pictures in peep-hole shorts go viral; social media is on fire (Pictures)

    Recent Stories

    Birthday bash in Bengaluru apartment results in Covid blast, 10 test positive-ycb

    Birthday bash in Bengaluru apartment results in Covid blast, 10 test positive

    Story of my team: Kapil Dev reacts to Ranveer Singh's '83' movie trailer-ayh

    'Story of my team': Kapil Dev reacts to Ranveer Singh's '83' movie trailer

    JDS supremo HD Deve Gowda approaches PM Modi for alliance in council polls-ycb

    JDS supremo HD Deve Gowda approaches PM Modi for alliance in council polls

    Contempt case: SC to decide punishment for Vijay Mallya on Jan 18, extradition formalities in final stages-dnm

    Contempt case: SC to decide punishment for Vijay Mallya on Jan 18, extradition formalities in final stages

    3 Surprising Facts About Towel Use And Hygiene-vpn

    3 Surprising Facts About Towel Use And Hygiene

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Chennaiyin FC vs NorthEast United FC: CFC's Lallianzuala Chhangte reflects on his splendid goal-scoring streak vs NEUFC (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: CFC's Lallianzuala Chhangte reflects on his splendid goal-scoring streak vs NEUFC (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal: Here's a list of Indian CEOs who rein over global tech giants-dnm

    Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal: Here’s a list of Indian CEOs who rein over global tech giants

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, CFC vs NEUFC Match Highlights (Game 12): Chennaiyin FC pips NorthEast United 2-1 (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 12): Chennaiyin FC pips NorthEast United 2-1 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Omicron covid variant scare in Karnataka Intensive checking at borders, no lockdown says government

    Omicron scare in Karnataka: Intensive checking at borders, no lockdown says govt

    Video Icon
    The life of Virgil Abloh Louis Vuitton first black artistic director and founder of Off-White

    The life of Virgil Abloh - Louis Vuitton's first black artistic director and founder of Off-White

    Video Icon