Deepika Padukone gets trolled for her fashion sense, airport look; yes, this is TRUE (Read this)

OMG! Deepika Padukone gets brutally trolled for her airport look, she donned white socks with black pair of kitten heels

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone who looked ravishing in Ranveer Singh's 83 trailer playing the role of Kapil Dev's wife Romi Bhatia, got recently trolled for her last airport look. Yes, Deepika, known for her fashion and style, was called out for her latest look by some social media users.



Deepika was trolled for dressing up as her husband, Ranveer Singh, and her footwear were the things for which she was made fun of. She wore white socks with black pair of kitten heels.



Yesterday, November 29, she was clicked at the private airport in Mumbai wearing a blue oversized printed denim jacket along with light pair of blue jeans.



Deepika wore black kitten heel sandals with white socks, which look very odd to many social media users. Users were seen commenting, “Ranveer ke kpde phn liye kya Didi.”



Another wrote, “What’s with the heels?” Questioning her style sense one user remarked, “Why does she think socks with heels is style??” Whereas one of the users commented, how the star couple needs a stylist to up their game."



Another line read, “Those sandals with the socks look awful! She needs a new stylist, in fact both husband and wife do. Please don't follow this fashion now, its so not classy at all!”

