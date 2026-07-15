Alia Bhatt To Varun Dhawan: Bollywood Celebrities Who Married Their Crushes
Oh, to be in love with your crush and get married to them? This stands true for a few Bollywood celebs. Take a look!
Of marrying your crush!
We have all had crushes we have forgotten about. But it does not go the same for many Bollywood celebs because today we are going to tell you a few names who ended up marrying their crushes. Keep scrolling to find out.
Alia Bhatt - Ranbir Kapoor
Alia has always been vocal about having a crush on Ranbir Kapoor. They are not only married but also have a beautiful daughter named Raha.
Varun Dhawan - Natasha Dalal
The two were schoolmates at Bombay Scottish School and remained close friends for years before their relationship turned romantic and culminated in a marriage. They have a daughter named Lara.
Ayushmann Khurana - Tahira Kashyap
Their romance blossomed in a Chandigarh physics tuition class in the 12th grade. They later married in 2011.
Gauri Khan - Shah Rukh Khan
SRK fell for Gauri at a school party in Delhi when they were teenagers. They later got married in October 1991 and have three children together.
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