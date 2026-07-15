Sonali Bendre shared a hilarious moment with fans as she revealed that her son, Ranveer, has blocked her on social media. Here's what happened.

Sonali Bendre, the 90's diva, is one of the most beautiful, kind-hearted, and stunningly talented actresses this industry has ever seen. She is not just ultra gorgeous but has a witty mind and lives a muted, low-key life filled with books, pets, and love that makes her stand out. The actress who is garnering massive praise for her recent portrayal in an emotionally gut-wrenching role in Raakh has left everyone speechless.

Sonali Bendre Reveals Her Son Has Blocked Her

Now, Sonali, in a recent interview with Curly Tales, revealed that her son Ranveer has blocked her on social media. Yes, you read that right. The actress was enjoying her favourite Bombil fry with chutney when the host of the show, Kamiya Jani, asked her if she had ever stalked her son's social media account. Giving a hilarious answer to the same, she very candidly said, “He has blocked me out, ya. He has a new handle on which we are not welcome. Rubbish it is, ya, it's not like I can stalk him now, he knows more about tech than I do.” She further added, “ He says, ‘Please ya mumma. I can’t be like…'”

When the host asked her if she had ever embarrassed her son in front of his friends, she said, “ Of course I have, I live for that.” “It's so lovely to know whom they are hanging with, you know; you learn so much from them.” Sonali also offered a parenting advice stating that it is important for her to calm down so her son can feel safe to share everything with her and establish a healthy bond.

On The Work Front

The actress was last seen in Raakh. Directed by Prosit Roy, the eight-episode show is a fictionalised retelling of the 1978 Ranga-Billa case, featuring Bendre as Mona Arora alongside Ali Fazal.