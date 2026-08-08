Avika Gor has been hospitalised after being diagnosed with dengue. Her husband Milind Chandwani revealed she continued shooting despite a 104°F fever, leaving him proud of her extraordinary dedication to work.

Avika Gor has been hospitalised after being diagnosed with dengue, with her husband Milind Chandwani revealing that the actress continued working despite battling a high fever for several days. Milind shared a video asking fans to pray for her speedy recovery while praising her extraordinary commitment to work.

Avika Worked Despite 104°F Fever

According to Milind, Avika had been suffering from a fever of 103–104 degrees for nearly five days. Despite her condition, the actress completed the remaining two days of a project she was shooting for.

Milind revealed that Avika performed so well despite having a high fever that the work scheduled for two days was completed in just one day. She then spent her two-day break resting in bed and taking medication. However, her condition was so weak that she could barely move and struggled to eat properly.

Avika Travelled To Delhi For Ad Shoot

Even after battling the fever, Avika travelled to Delhi for an advertisement shoot. Thankfully, she got herself tested before leaving. By the time she returned to Mumbai, her reports confirmed that she had dengue.

Milind said he repeatedly advised Avika to speak to the producers and postpone her commitments, assuring her that they would understand. However, the actress reportedly refused, worrying that cancelling the shoot could result in someone else's loss of time or money.

Milind Chandwani Praises Wife's Dedication

Milind called Avika's dedication to her profession extraordinary and said he could not understand where she gets so much love for her work.

He also requested fans to keep Avika in their prayers. Adding a lighter touch, Milind pointed out that her new song 'Bukhaar' was releasing on the same day, an ironic coincidence given her health condition. Ending his message, he said simply, "I'm proud of you."