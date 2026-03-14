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Kareena Kapoor to Kajol: Top Actresses Who Worked With Aamir Khan and Their Net Worth
As Aamir Khan turns 61, fans are celebrating the journey of one of Bollywood’s most versatile stars. From romantic dramas to powerful social films, he has shared the screen with many leading actresses over the decades.
Aamir Khan's 6 Special Actresses
Superstar Aamir Khan, who comes from a film family, has turned 61. He first appeared as a child artist in the 1973 Dharmendra-starrer 'Yaadon Ki Baaraat', a film made by his uncle Nasir Hussain. On his birthday, we look at 6 of his special heroines, the films they did together, and their net worth.
Kareena Kapoor
Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor worked together in two films: 'Talaash' and '3 Idiots'. Reports say Kareena's net worth is a massive ₹485 crore.
Juhi Chawla
The Aamir Khan and Juhi Chawla jodi was a huge hit, appearing in films like 'Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak', 'Ishq', and 'Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke'. Juhi is now a businesswoman and co-owner of the IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders. She is one of the country's richest actresses with a net worth of ₹7790 crore, which is way more than Aamir's ₹2000 crore.
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Kajol
Kajol and Aamir Khan shared the screen in the film 'Fanaa'. While they were both in 'Ishq', they were not paired opposite each other. According to reports, Kajol has a net worth of around ₹240 crore.
Twinkle Khanna
Aamir Khan and Twinkle Khanna worked together in the film 'Mela'. Twinkle is now a successful businesswoman, running an interior design business and a production company. Her net worth is estimated to be around ₹350 crore.
Madhuri Dixit
Aamir Khan and Madhuri Dixit starred in two films together, 'Dil' and 'Deewana Mujh Sa Nahin'. Their on-screen chemistry was loved by everyone. Madhuri's net worth is reportedly ₹250 crore.
Ayesha Jhulka
Aamir Khan and Ayesha Jhulka were seen together in the blockbuster film 'Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar'. Ayesha is also a businesswoman now. Along with her husband, she runs a construction company, a clothing line, a spa, and a resort. Her exact net worth is not publicly available.
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