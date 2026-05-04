2 4 Image Credit : instagram

Prime Video

Dacoit: A Love Story is coming to Amazon Prime Video on May 8, 2026. This Telugu action-drama stars Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur. The story follows a man who was wrongly convicted because of his ex-lover's betrayal. He now seeks her out for revenge. Also on Prime Video, LIK (Love Insurance Kompany) drops on May 6, 2026. It's a fun romantic comedy about relationships and their challenges, all centered around a unique 'love insurance' concept.