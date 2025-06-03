- Home
Criminal Justice 4 leads this week’s OTT charts with 8.4 million views, followed by Heartbeat 2 and The Last of Us. It’s been a close race—here’s a look at the top-streamed shows.
Criminal Justice 4
Pankaj Tripathi's Criminal Justice 4 continues to be a fan favorite, garnering 8.4 million views on JioCinema and Hotstar this week, cementing its place as one of the top-streamed shows in India.
Heartbeat 2
The romantic drama Heartbeat 2, currently streaming on Jio Hotstar, has captured viewers’ attention with its emotional storyline and engaging performances, drawing an impressive 2.2 million views this week and securing a spot among top OTT shows.
The Last of Us Season 2
The Last of Us Season 2 secures third place on this week’s OTT charts, drawing 2.1 million views. The post-apocalyptic thriller continues to captivate audiences with its gripping storyline and powerful performances.
Junoon: Dream: Dare: Dominate
Junoon: Dream. Dare. Dominate, streaming on Jio Hotstar, grabs the fourth spot on the OTT charts with 2.0 million views, thanks to its inspiring narrative and strong viewer engagement this week.
KanKhajura
Mohit Raina’s gripping thriller series KanKhajura rounds out the top five on this week’s OTT charts, pulling in 1.8 million views and earning praise for its suspenseful plot and powerful performances.