Aamir Khan clarifies rumors surrounding 'Sitaare Zameen Par' release. The film will hit theaters on June 20, 2025, and will not be available on OTT or YouTube, as speculated. He emphasizes his commitment to theatrical experience.

Aamir Khan Movie Sitaare Zameen Par Release Update : Aamir Khan is currently busy promoting his most awaited film 'Sitaare Zameen Par'. Several reports claimed that the film would be released directly on YouTube under Pay-Per-View after its theatrical run, skipping OTT platforms. Now, Aamir Khan has addressed these rumors, confirming a theatrical release on June 20, 2025.

Where will Aamir Khan's 'Sitaare Zameen Par' release?

Reacting to the YouTube release rumors on Raj Shamani's podcast, Aamir Khan said, "I've read many theories and received various release proposals, but I'm focusing solely on a theatrical release." He also mentioned calculated decisions in the theatrical industry impacting business, with films hitting OTT platforms just 4-6 weeks after theatrical release, affecting box office performance.

'Sitaare Zameen Par' won't be on OTT for now

According to Aamir, "There was a time when OTT releases happened after 6 months. Now it's just a few weeks. That doesn't suit me. I have no problem with OTT. If I create content for OTT, I'll release it directly there. 'Sitaare Zameen Par' will release only in theaters. I believe in cinema and theaters, so I'll stick to that. I've received many offers from different platforms, but I respectfully declined them all. Once the theatrical business concludes, we'll consider other options."

'Sitaare Zameen Par' release date and star cast

'Sitaare Zameen Par' is the sequel to Aamir Khan's 2007 superhit 'Taare Zameen Par', which he co-directed with Amol Gupte. The sequel is directed by R.S. Prasanna and features Genelia D'Souza in a key role. The film will be released in theaters on June 20, 2025.