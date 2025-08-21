War 2 Box Office Collection Day 7: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR starrer earns THIS
War 2 Box Office Report: Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's 'War 2' is slowing down after a blockbuster opening. Even after 7 days, it hasn't hit the 200 crore club. Find out how much it earned on day 7
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
'War 2' Day 7 Collection
According to sacnilk.com, 'War 2', which opened at 52 crore, collected around 5.50 crore on its 7th day (Wednesday). Compared to Day 6, earnings dropped by about 39%. Tuesday's collection was around 9 crore.
'War 2' 7-Day Collection Total
'War 2' has collected 199 crore in 7 days. It needs just 1 crore to hit 200 crore. It will likely cross 200 crore on its 8th day (Thursday).
'War 2' Lagging Behind 'War'
'War 2' is lagging behind its prequel, 'War'. 'War' (2019) collected 216.65 crore in its first 7 days, 26.50 crore more than 'War 2'.
'War 2' is Hrithik's 4th Highest-Grosser
'War 2' is Hrithik Roshan's 4th highest-grossing film in India, surpassing 'Bang Bang' (2014). War, Krrish 3, and Fighter hold the top 3 spots with 303.34 crore, 231.79 crore, and 212.79 crore respectively.
'War 2' Budget Recovery Looks Difficult
With 'War 2's declining box office performance, recovering its budget of around 325 crore looks tough. It needs to earn around 135 crore more.