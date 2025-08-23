Rajinikanth's "Coolie" crossed ₹450 crore globally in its first week, despite a slight dip in domestic collections on its ninth day (₹6.01 crore net in India). Domestically, it earned ₹235.66 crore net within nine days

Lokesh Kanagaraj’s latest Kollywood venture Coolie continues its strong run at the box office, even though collections dipped slightly on Friday, August 22. The film recorded a modest 2.28 percent fall in domestic earnings but still managed to break into the coveted ₹450 crore global club.

Day 9 Domestic Box Office

According to early estimates, the Rajinikanth-led action drama earned around ₹6.01 crore net in India on its ninth day. This pushed its overall domestic collection to approximately ₹235.66 crore net within nine days of release, as per trade tracker Sacnilk.

Worldwide Business

Released in theatres on August 14 alongside Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s War 2, Coolie had already collected ₹439 crore gross worldwide within eight days. Nearly ₹167 crore of this came from international markets. Industry experts observed that the movie surpassed ₹450 crore globally during its extended first week, while War 2 reached the ₹300 crore mark in the same duration.

Opening and Week 1 Performance

The film opened to a massive start, raking in ₹65 crore net on its first day in India. By the end of its debut week, it had accumulated ₹229.65 crore net. Despite this impressive opening, analysts noted that audience turnout has since shown signs of decline, suggesting that the film did not fully sustain its pre-release buzz. On August 22, Coolie registered an overall Tamil occupancy rate of 20.39%.

Filming Locations and Cast

Shot across multiple locations including Chennai, Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Jaipur, and Bangkok, Coolie is Rajinikanth’s 171st film. Produced by Kalanithi Maran under the Sun Pictures banner, the ensemble cast features Nagarjuna, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj, Shruti Haasan, Reba Monica John, Junior MGR, Monisha Blessy, and Kaali Venkat, alongside the superstar.

OTT Release

The gangster drama is expected to premiere on Amazon Prime Video from September 11, though an official confirmation from the makers is awaited.