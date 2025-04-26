Coolie to Raja Saab: Top 10 most awaited South Indian films of 2025
Fans eagerly await the release of about 10 South Indian films, featuring stars from Rajinikanth to Suriya. Let's delve into the details.
| Published : Apr 26 2025, 09:36 AM
2 Min read
Several South Indian films are ready for release in 2025, and everyone is eagerly waiting. Most of these films feature superstars. Let's find out when these films are releasing.
South superstar Suriya's film Retro is releasing in theaters on May 1st. Pooja Hegde stars alongside Suriya in the lead role.
South megastar Chiranjeevi's most awaited film Viswambhara is releasing in theaters on May 9th. Ashika Ranganath and Trisha Krishnan are in the lead roles.
South's power star Pawan Kalyan's film Hari Hara Veera Mallu is releasing on May 9th. Nargis Fakhri, Nora Fatehi, and Nidhhi Agerwal are in the lead roles.
Superstar Kamal Haasan's film Thugs Life is releasing on June 5th. Silambarasan, Trisha Krishnan, and Aishwarya Lekshmi are in the lead roles.
Rashmika Mandanna, Dhanush, and Nagarjuna's film Kubera is releasing on June 20th. It's a suspense-thriller movie that everyone is waiting for.
Manchu Vishnu's film Kannappa will release on June 27th. Akshay Kumar, Prabhas, Mohanlal, and Kajal Aggarwal are in the lead roles.
Everyone is eagerly waiting for the release of superstar Rajinikanth's film Coolie. The film will release on August 14th.
Rishab Shetty's film Kantara Chapter 2 is releasing on October 2nd this year. Sapthami Gowda, Kishore, and Achyuth Kumar are in the lead roles.
Fans are eagerly waiting for the release of superstar Pawan Kalyan's film OG. The film is releasing on December 25th.
Prabhas's film The Raja Saab is one of the most awaited films. Although the film is slated to release this year, the date is not yet confirmed.
