Ajay Devgn's THESE movies are remakes of South Indian films: Check them out
Check out this list of Ajay Devgn's Bollywood remakes of popular South Indian films, highlighting both the hits and misses, showcasing his versatile roles and the films' varying success.
| Published : Apr 22 2025, 01:29 PM
2 Min read
Ajay Devgn's most awaited film Raid 2 is releasing on the 1st of next month. Before that, let's know about his films which have been copies of South movies. He remade about 10 South films.
Ajay Devgn's Bholaa is a remake of the Tamil film Kaithi. While Kaithi was a blockbuster, its Hindi remake Bholaa was a disaster. Ajay himself directed it, starring alongside Tabu.
Drishyam, starring Ajay Devgn, was a remake of the Malayalam film of the same name. Both versions were hits. Nishikant Kamat directed the Hindi version, with Tabu and Shriya Saran.
Action Jackson, starring Ajay Devgn, was a remake of the Telugu film Dookudu. Directed by Prabhu Deva, the film flopped. It also starred Sonakshi Sinha and Yami Gautam.
Himmatwala, starring Ajay Devgn and Tamannaah, was a remake of the Telugu film Ooriki Monagadu. Directed by Sajid Khan, it was a major disaster.
Son of Sardaar, a remake of the Telugu film Maryada Ramanna, was a superhit. Directed by Ashwni Dhir, it starred Ajay Devgn, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt, and Juhi Chawla.
Singham, directed by Rohit Shetty, was a blockbuster remake of the Tamil film of the same name. Ajay Devgn starred alongside Kajal Aggarwal.
Sunday, starring Ajay Devgn and Ayesha Takia, was a remake of the Telugu hit Anukokunda Oka Roju. Directed by Rohit Shetty, the film was a disaster.
Golmaal: Fun Unlimited, a remake of the Malayalam film Kakkakuyil, was a hit in Hindi. Directed by Rohit Shetty, it starred Ajay Devgn, Sharman Joshi, Rimi Sen, and Arshad Warsi.
Insaan, starring Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Esha Deol, and Lara Dutta, was a remake of the Telugu film Khadgam. The Hindi version flopped.
Yuva, a multi-starrer featuring Ajay Devgn, Abhishek Bachchan, Vivek Oberoi, Esha Deol, Rani Mukerji, and Kareena Kapoor, was a remake of the Tamil film Aaytha Ezhuthu. It flopped.
