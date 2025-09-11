Image Credit : instagram

'Coolie' Box Office Collection

The film opened with a strong 65 crore rupees in India on its first day. However, collections declined, reaching 159.25 crore rupees over the weekend and 229.65 crore rupees in the first week. The second week saw a significant drop to 41.85 crore rupees. After a 25-day theatrical run, the film's net India collection stood at 284.47 crore rupees, considerably below its budget. Despite a worldwide gross collection of 514.65 crore rupees, the film is considered a box office flop.