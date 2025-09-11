- Home
Rajinikanth’s action-packed film Coolie is now available to stream on OTT. Fans can watch the Tamil blockbuster online in multiple languages after its successful theatrical release.
Rajinikanth's Tamil action-drama 'Coolie', after a 29-day theatrical run, has premiered on OTT. Despite a grand opening on August 14th, the film fell short of expectations at the box office. The film boasts a stellar cast including Telugu superstar Nagarjuna, Kannada star Upendra, Malayalam star Soubin Shahir, and even a cameo by Bollywood's Aamir Khan. However, this star power couldn't prevent its box office underperformance.
When and Where to Watch 'Coolie' on OTT?
Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, 'Coolie' began streaming on Amazon Prime Video on September 11th. The film stars Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna, Soubin Shahir, Upendra, and Aamir Khan, alongside Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, Rachita Ram, Reba Monica John, Monisha Blessy, Kanna Ravi, Ravi Raghavendra, and Kali Venkat. Pooja Hegde makes a special appearance in the dance number 'Monica', and Mahesh Manjrekar also has a special appearance as Aamir Khan's father.
Rajinikanth's 'Coolie' Budget
Produced by Kalanithi Maran under the Sun Pictures banner, 'Coolie' was released in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. Reports suggest a budget ranging from 350 to 400 crore rupees, with a claimed 150 crore rupees allocated to Rajinikanth's fee alone.
'Coolie' Box Office Collection
The film opened with a strong 65 crore rupees in India on its first day. However, collections declined, reaching 159.25 crore rupees over the weekend and 229.65 crore rupees in the first week. The second week saw a significant drop to 41.85 crore rupees. After a 25-day theatrical run, the film's net India collection stood at 284.47 crore rupees, considerably below its budget. Despite a worldwide gross collection of 514.65 crore rupees, the film is considered a box office flop.