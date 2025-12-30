List Of Kannada Actors and Actresses Who Were Banned From Small Screen
Actors Banned From the Small Screen: The entertainment world is like an illusion; you never know what will happen. There's no end to controversies. Many actors and actresses have been banned from the small screen due to disputes.
Banned Kannada Actors
Controversies are common, whether in the film industry or on TV. You might have heard about many controversies involving Kannada actors, right? Here's info on which actors and actresses got banned from TV due to disputes. These are the actors who got into trouble and were banned.
Chandan Kumar
Actor Chandan Kumar, known in Kannada TV, was banned from Telugu TV. After an alleged assault on the 'Srimathi Sriman' set, he demanded an apology. This led to a federation demanding his ban from Telugu TV and OTT.
Pallavi Gowda
Kannada TV actress Pallavi Gowda was banned for about 6 months from Telugu TV for breach of contract. It's said she was banned for acting in another serial after signing for one. However, she is now back to acting in serials.
Aniruddha Jatkar
Aniruddha left 'Jothe Jotheyali' due to disputes. The producers' association announced a two-year ban, but it was resolved. He returned to TV with the 'Suryavamsha' serial.
Nayana Nagaraj
Actress Nayana Nagaraj, who acted in "Papa Pandu" and "Ginirama," left the latter due to alleged harassment on set. Since her complaints went unresolved, she quit. A ban was imposed on her, citing financial losses.
