Year Ahead 2026: Toxic to Pinaka; 12 Kannada Movies Set To Release This Year
Year Ahead 2026: This year wasn't that great for the Kannada film industry. But the movies set to release next year like Toxic and Pinaka have created a lot of buzz. Here's a look at the films that are going to rock the theaters in 2026
Toxic
The most anticipated 2026 film is Rocking Star Yash's 'Toxic.' Directed by Geethu Mohandas, it's slated for a March release and stars Kiara Advani, Rukmini Vasanth, and more.
KD: The Devil
Directed by Prem and produced by KVN Productions, this film features a star-studded cast including Dhruva Sarja, Sanjay Dutt, Shilpa Shetty, V. Ravichandran, and Nora Fatehi.
Pinaka
A new Kannada movie starring Golden Star Ganesh and directed by Dhananjaya, produced by People Media Factory. The film features Nayana Sarika, Rangayana Raghu, and others.
City Lights
In the movie 'City Lights', directed by Duniya Vijay, Vinay Rajkumar plays the lead role, while Vijay's second daughter, Monisha, stars as the heroine.
Uttarakaanda
An action-drama written and directed by Rohit Padaki. It stars Dhananjaya and Aishwarya Rajesh in lead roles, with a large supporting cast including Shiva Rajkumar and Bhavana Menon.
Jingo
This is a film starring Daali Dhananjaya and directed by Shashank Soggal. With Dhananjaya in the movie, curiosity about the film has increased.
Ugrayudham
Starring Srimurali and directed by Puneeth Rudranag, this is a highly anticipated Kannada period drama set 700 years ago. Filming has already begun, and fans are eagerly waiting.
666 Operation Diamond Theater
A crime thriller starring Shivarajkumar, Dhananjaya, and Priyanka Mohan, directed by Hemanth M. Rao. It mimics 70s-80s spy films, using vintage lenses for an authentic feel.
Gramayana
A film starring Vinay Rajkumar as the lead, directed by Devanuru Chandru. It's a village-based story produced by Lahari Films and Venus Entertainments, with Megha Shetty as the heroine.
Daiji
Ramesh Aravind plays the lead role in the suspense thriller 'Daiji'. Directed by Akash Srivatsa, this is one of the most anticipated movies releasing next year.
Land Lord
'Land Lord', starring Duniya Vijay, Raj B. Shetty, and Rachita Ram in lead roles, has already created a lot of buzz. The film is directed by Jagadish Kumar Hampi.
Mango Paccha
Kiccha Sudeep's son-in-law, Sanchith Sanjeev, will debut with 'Mango Paccha'. Kajal Kunder stars as the heroine in this film, written and directed by Vivek. It might release in January.
