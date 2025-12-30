- Home
Regarding the suicide of TV actress Nandini, her mother Basavarajeshwari, has shed tears. She said her daughter was short-tempered and made a rash decision, adding that there was no pressure regarding a government job.
I used to call my daughter a tiger, my gold. The idea of her taking her father's government job had died two years ago. So, we also let it go. She hadn't spoken to me for the last 20 days. She had a lot of anger and a short temper. She made a rash decision by mistake, cried actress Nandini's mother, teacher Basavarajeshwari.
Regarding the suicide case of famous TV actress Nandini, a somber silence has fallen over her residence in Chigateri. The village of Chigateri in Harapanahalli taluk, Vijayanagara district, is mourning the loss of its local talent. Her mother, teacher Basavarajeshwari, is in tears remembering her daughter. I had given my daughter the title of 'Mahanati' (great actress). After finishing her PUC in Ballari, she went to an engineering college in Hesaraghatta, Bengaluru.
While in Bengaluru, she said she wanted to take an acting course, and I didn't oppose it. I was a teacher, and my husband was also a teacher. When I suggested she take the job on compassionate grounds after he passed away, she refused. So, we dropped the matter. Later, when she said she would consider the job again, we had made all the preparations.
A few days after that, she called again and said she was getting good opportunities in serials, so she didn't want the government job. My daughter was very short-tempered. She would get angry with us. But we never opposed her decisions. Now, she has made a rash decision. My daughter is gold... please don't spread false news or propaganda about her or us, pleaded her mother Basavarajeshwari in tears.
My younger daughter had gone to Mysuru for an exam. When I heard Nandini had done something to herself, my heart broke. I couldn't meet her as she was busy; I had told her to call when she was free. But no one caused her enough pain to commit suicide. The police informed us that she came to the PG at 10:45 AM, and this happened within half an hour, around 11:15 AM.
Don't post negative comments about my daughter. I used to call her a tiger, my gold. The matter of her taking her father's government job had been dead for two years. So, we also let it go. But different news is coming out in the media, please stop it. She got a government seat at R.R. Engineering College in Hesaraghatta after finishing her PUC, she informed.
While she was acting in Bengaluru, I talked about her father's job and said, 'If you like the job, do it, otherwise leave it.' At that time, she said she would block my number. Recently, she hadn't spoken to me for 20 days. She had a lot of anger and a short temper. She made a rash decision by mistake. What parent doesn't worry about their child's future? she lamented.
