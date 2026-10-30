Set against the backdrop of the Andhra-Odisha border during the 1990s, the film follows Tadikonda Kalyan (Sree Vishnu), a not-so-well-educated man who runs a village theatre on lease.

Meanwhile, IPS officer George Kutty (Shine Tom Chacko) is assigned the task of eliminating Naxalite forces operating in the surrounding forests. His mission brings him into conflict with the group led by Master (Saichand).

Kalyan's life takes an unexpected turn when Sitara (Mahima Nambiar), an Odia girl, arrives in the village with her parents. After witnessing her save his mother, Saraswathamma (Radhika Sarathkumar), from danger, Kalyan falls in love with her and dreams of building a future together.

However, when he discovers that Sitara's family is struggling financially, Kalyan decides to help them. With the assistance of his friend Dubai Babu (Satya), he takes a decision that changes his life completely.

The ordinary theatre owner soon finds himself transformed into Comrade Kalyan, a man wanted by the police. But how does he become connected to the Naxalite movement? What forces him to take this path, and what happens after his transformation?

The answers unfold as the story progresses, making Comrade Kalyan an option for viewers looking for a mix of comedy, romance and action this weekend.