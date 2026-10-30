Priyanka Chopra Jonas gave fans a glimpse into her Karwa Chauth celebrations, but it was her husband's thoughtful gesture that made the occasion particularly special. The actress revealed that Nick Jonas had planned his tour schedule around the festival so he could spend the day with her.

Sharing pictures from the celebration on social media, Priyanka explained that Nick returned home without her having to ask him. He understood how important the occasion was to her and made arrangements to be present despite his professional commitments.

Expressing her happiness, Priyanka wrote, "He came home without me asking him to...knowing how much it would mean to me and I...he made sure tour was set up to be home for karwachauth.. 🥺No one like my guy... May a love like this find you all... happy karwachauth ❤️"

Her message quickly caught the attention of fans, with many appreciating Nick's efforts to make the festival special for his wife.