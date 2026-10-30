Actress Rakul Preet Singh described Surpanakha as a "very misunderstood and layered character" in an interview, adding that the upcoming Ramayana film represents "India's representation to the world." She expressed excitement about portraying a character with multiple shades.

Actress Rakul Preet Singh has offered a compelling new perspective on the mythological character Surpanakha, describing her as 'very misunderstood and layered' in a recent interview with news agency PTI. These significant comments arrive as Singh gears up to portray Surpanakha in Nitesh Tiwari's highly anticipated cinematic adaptation of the epic Ramayana. Beyond her character's nuances, Singh also positioned the upcoming film as a monumental 'representation of India to the world', highlighting its global cultural significance.

The statements were made as discussions around Tiwari's Ramayana intensified following the release of its trailer, which featured glimpses of Singh in her role, further fuelling anticipation for her portrayal.

A Nuanced Portrayal: Surpanakha as Misunderstood

Rakul Preet Singh's interpretation challenges conventional portrayals of Surpanakha, often depicted solely as an antagonist in the ancient Indian epic. During her conversation with news agency PTI, the actress revealed her excitement about delving into the character's depth. She stated, "I think what was so exciting were a couple of things. First, it's India's representation to the world. Our history, our truth represented to the world's first ever-global film. Secondly, Surpanakha is a very misunderstood and layered character. She was the reason why the war took place in the first place. So it has been really interesting to play someone with multiple shades."

This insight suggests that Singh aims to explore the multifaceted motivations and circumstances surrounding Surpanakha's actions, offering viewers a more complex understanding of her role in the narrative. The opportunity to embody such a character was a key draw for Singh, underscoring her commitment to moving beyond a one-dimensional portrayal and challenging existing perceptions of the iconic mythological figure.

Ramayana: India's Global Cinematic Endeavour

Beyond the intricacies of her own character, Rakul Preet Singh emphasized the broader cultural importance of Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. Speaking specifically to news agency PTI, she passionately articulated her vision for the project. Singh highlighted that the Ramayana represents 'India's representation to the world,' a powerful statement underscoring its role as a cultural ambassador. She explicitly referred to the film as "the world's first ever-global film" for India, signifying its potential to transcend geographical and cultural boundaries.

The film, which also stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama and Sai Pallavi as Sita, has garnered significant attention for its scale and casting. With Rakul Preet Singh's insightful comments about Surpanakha and the film's global aspirations, audiences are now anticipating a deeply layered interpretation of pivotal characters, contributing significantly to the international narrative of Indian mythology and culture.