Bhansali Productions faced backlash after sharing Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai’s pictures from Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam for Karwa Chauth, with fans questioning the post given their troubled relationship and past allegations.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali has landed in controversy after Bhansali Productions shared pictures of former couple Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on Instagram to mark Karwa Chauth. The photographs, taken from their 1999 film Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, sparked criticism from Aishwarya's fans, who questioned the decision to use the images for the festive occasion.

Bhansali Productions’ Karwa Chauth Post Sparks Outrage

The production house shared pictures of Salman and Aishwarya with the caption, “Kuch tasveerein, kuch yaadein aur mohabbat ka ek khoobsurat afsana! Happy Karwa Chauth.”

However, the post did not go down well with several social media users, particularly Aishwarya's fans, considering the former couple's troubled past. Many took to Reddit to criticise the production house, questioning the choice of photographs for a festival associated with love and marital relationships.

One user wrote, “Whoever used these (social media interns or Bhansali’s PR) is scum for using these pics for Karva Chauth.” Another commented, “Disgusting to see this.” Others described the post as “peak ragebaiting” and accused the production house of deliberately seeking attention.

Some users also suggested that the post was a publicity move, especially with Bhansali's upcoming film Love and War generating attention.

Aishwarya Rai Had Accused Salman Khan Of Abuse

For the unversed, Aishwarya and Salman were once in a relationship before parting ways. Following their breakup, Aishwarya had accused the actor of cheating and physical abuse.

In an earlier interview with The Times of India, she alleged that Salman would call her after their separation and speak unpleasantly. She also claimed that there were instances when he got physical with her, although they did not leave visible marks.

Salman Khan Denied The Allegations

Salman, meanwhile, has denied the allegations. During an interview with journalist Prabhu Chawla, he reportedly questioned the claims and demonstrated his physical strength by banging a table. He also made controversial remarks about Aishwarya's ability to withstand a physical fight.

The latest Karwa Chauth post has once again brought the former couple's troubled relationship into online discussions.