The makers mix fun and entertainment into a Naxal backdrop. They rely heavily on humour to drive the story. They also add a small social message. The film exposes the frauds committed by the police in the name of Naxals. The movie opens with R. Narayana Murthy's Erra Sainyam. The hero uses that revolutionary vibe to pull crowds to his theatre. The opening song looks fantastic and gives you goosebumps. Sree Vishnu quickly shifts to his comedy track. Sudarshan joins him soon. These two actors impress everyone with their innocent antics.

Kalyan falls for the heroine after she helps his mother. The language barrier creates funny situations since her family speaks Odia. The hero delivers hilarious dialogues during these scenes. The story moves smoothly as he chases her, learns about her troubles, and promises to arrange money to stop the Seth from marrying her. Satya enters the scene and makes things even funnier. The plot gets interesting when the hero joins a Naxalite scheme for the heroine. He ends up leaving with the Naxals. The real story begins here and builds good suspense.

The second half focuses on the hero trying to prove he is not a Naxal. Sree Vishnu and Satya get stuck between the Naxals and the police. They try to manage both sides. This creates some suspense and a lot of comedy. Satya's comedy works really well here. The duo does silly things in the forest while the Naxals do their serious work. This contrast generates good laughs. The climax turns thrilling. The director gives a good message to both the Naxals and the police. However, the first half feels a bit slow. The second half carries the same slow feeling. The main comedy track does not fully work. It feels forced in many places. The comedy by Satya, Sudarshan, and Sree Vishnu clicks only in a few episodes. Upendra and Vennela Kishore play hilarious characters, but they do not generate enough laughs.

A lot of the comedy feels forced. Taking a Naxal backdrop and turning it into a comedy does not connect well. It feels like a wrong choice. The drama looks okay but gives a routine feeling most of the time. If you ignore these flaws, the movie gives a good message. It creates awareness about fake Naxal encounters and frauds. You can watch this movie for some casual laughs despite its minus points.