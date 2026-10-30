An 18-year-old woman claims she was recently fired from a restaurant after taking home untouched customer food for dinner, citing her 'Struggle To Afford Food'. The former dishwasher detailed how she would take clean portions of wasted food to sustain herself.

An 18-year-old woman recently claimed she was abruptly terminated from a restaurant position after taking home untouched customer food for dinner, citing her profound struggle to afford food. The alleged reason for her termination, as detailed by the woman, who worked as a dishwasher and cleaner, was indeed her act of collecting food that would otherwise be discarded. She shared her account on a social media platform, quickly drawing attention to a contentious and often overlooked issue within the hospitality industry.

Her shifts at the small eatery near her campus dorm commenced after operating hours, meaning she did not receive free staff meals. Many customers, often students, would leave significant amounts of food, including pieces of meat and entire portions of rice, largely untouched.

Sharing her experience on the subreddit r/jobs, the user wrote, “I [F18] was fired for taking home leftover food from my job."

The Incident

Observing the substantial food waste at the end of each shift, and facing acute personal financial hardship, the employee developed a routine. She began carefully collecting clean, untouched portions from customer plates – often including substantial pieces of meat and full servings of rice – before discarding the remainder. This salvaged food, she stated, was then taken home for her own dinner, a practice she claims continued for several days without overt issue, as other employees were reportedly aware of her actions but did not object.

The situation escalated dramatically when the manager approached her after a shift, specifically inquiring about a plastic bag she was carrying. Upon discovering that the employee was taking customer leftovers home for her dinner, the manager reportedly expressed significant upset. The manager warned of potential food poisoning risks associated with consuming previously served food and emphatically stated that allowing employees to take customer leftovers violated stringent health regulations, thereby creating a severe legal liability for the business.

The Termination and Its Justification

Despite reportedly acknowledging the woman's financial struggles, the manager maintained a firm stance, asserting that her actions constituted a major violation of established restaurant policy. The alleged reason for her immediate termination was unequivocally her act of taking home untouched customer food.

Social Media Reaction and Ethical Debate

The former employee's detailed account, published on social media on October 29, 2026, quickly ignited a fierce debate. Thousands of comments and shares highlighted the stark contrast between stringent restaurant regulations and the harsh realities of food insecurity faced by many low-wage workers in the hospitality sector. Commenters widely discussed whether restaurants bear a corporate responsibility to address employee hunger, especially when significant amounts of edible food are routinely discarded.