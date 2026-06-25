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Cocktail 2 Box Office Day 6: Shahid-Rashmika-Kriti Film Holds Strong, Crosses Rs 100 Crore Worldwide
Cocktail 2 continues to impress at the box office as Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna’s romantic drama maintains a steady pace on Day 6, crossing a major worldwide milestone.
Cocktail 2 continued its box office run on Day 6, earning Rs 5 crore in India despite a weekday slowdown. The Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna starrer witnessed a 25.9 percent drop from Tuesday but maintained a decent hold, benefiting from its strong opening weekend performance.
The film's India net collection has now reached Rs 66 crore, while its gross domestic earnings stand at Rs 78.76 crore. Although Cocktail 2 has surpassed several recent Bollywood releases, it is still chasing the lifetime net collection of the original Cocktail, which earned Rs 71 crore.
A major achievement came at the worldwide box office, where Cocktail 2 crossed the Rs 100 crore mark within its first week. The film added around Rs 1.25 crore overseas on Day 6, taking its international gross to Rs 24 crore and worldwide total to Rs 102.76 crore.
Directed by Homi Adajania, Cocktail 2 follows Kunal and Diya, whose relationship is tested after reconnecting with Ally during a trip to Sicily. The romantic comedy-drama explores love, trust and insecurities, while drawing audiences through nostalgia linked to the original film.
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