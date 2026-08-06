Pranit More took to his Instagram account and announced his comeback show Ghayal following the Rs 370 biryani row. The comedian was, however, trolled for allegedly copying Samay Raina's style after an FIR was launched against him for his show India's Got Latent.

Comedian Pranit More has announced his new stand-up special, Ghayal, set to explore his experiences in the wake of the controversial ₹370 Biryani Row, with the show reportedly echoing fellow comedian Samay Raina's distinctive style. The announcement comes months after More faced significant public scrutiny and legal action.

Pranit More Announces Comeback

The controversy, which erupted in June 2026, stemmed from a viral clip of one of More's crowd-work performances in Gurugram, where an audience member made a deeply misogynistic comment regarding physical intimacy after spending ₹370 on biryani for a date. More's subsequent handling of the incident drew widespread criticism online.

Take a look at the post

Sharing the post he wrote, "GHAYAL

I can’t change what happened, but I can choose who I become because of it.

Ghayal is the story of that journey.

Beginning in Mumbai."

Pranit Gets Trolled

One user wrote, "You are not Samay Raina...don't try to be him. You are not good at this.Why do people assume that they can spark a trashy controversy, make a comeback, and expect everyone to just forgive and forget?"

Another commented, "Everyone knew he would pull something similar to what Samay did."

One more wrote, “Blud is not samay raina.”

Another comment read, “No one cares.”

The Aftermath of the Biryani Row

In June 2026, the viral clip from More's show ignited a national debate. Critics accused More of failing to challenge the audience member's inappropriate remarks and further exacerbated the situation by calling it "Peak Gurgaon Content."

The backlash was swift and severe. Cases were registered against both Pranit More and the audience member, Himanshu Jangra, on charges related to obscenity and sexual harassment. The National Commission for Women also summoned the duo for endorsing non-consensual behaviour. Reports indicated that Jangra subsequently lost his job. More later issued an apology for his remarks.

Why The Samay Raina Comparison?

The comparison of Ghayal to Samay Raina's style is noteworthy. Raina himself has been at the centre of controversies, particularly concerning his show "India's Got Latent." However, Raina has also received praise for his firm stance against misogynistic comments during his performances, with some online commentators urging More to learn from Raina's approach.