'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' actor Sana Saeed revealed her past struggle with the eating disorder bulimia via an Instagram post. She shared her silent suffering and journey to full recovery, aiming to help others who might be going through the same.

'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' fame Sana Saeed has opened up about having the eating disorder 'bulimia'. In a video shared on Instagram, Sana shared how she would be constantly worried about hiding and eating or having someone find her overeating in her room.

"I didn't know I had an eating disorder for years. Not because I wasn't suffering, but because I had never heard the words. Growing up nobody talked about it. There was no language for what I was going through, so I carried it silently and alone for a long time," she wrote alongside her video. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sana Saeed (@sanaofficial)

Sana explained how she started reading about the disorder 'bulimia' and finally understood her condition. "And even then the shame of admitting it, even just to myself, took years to move through. I'm sharing this because somewhere out there someone is carrying something they don't even have a name for yet. And I want them to know it has a name," she added.

The actor, while assuring that there is always a way through the disorder and that nobody should deal with it alone, confirmed that she has fully recovered. "You are not alone. And there is a way through. I am fully recovered, and I have never felt more at home in my body or my life," Sana wrote.

What is Bulimia?

As per the National Institutes of Health (NIH), Bulimia is characterised by "symptoms of binge eating and compensatory behaviour and overevaluation of weight and shape."

Sana Saeed's Career

Sana Saeed began her acting journey as a child artist in Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai'. She was seen as the young daughter of Rahul Khanna and Tina Malhotra, played by SRK and Rani Mukerji.

Featuring the dynamic trio of Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Rani Mukerji, the film remains a beloved classic in Indian cinema. 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai', released in 1998.

Apart from the lead cast, the flick also starred Salman Khan, Archana Puran Singh, Anupam Kher, and Johny Lever.

Sana was also seen in 'Student Of The Year' alongside Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra. Not only films, but Sana also did reality shows like 'Nach Baliye', 'Jhalak Dikhhla Ja', and 'Khatron Ke Khiladi'.