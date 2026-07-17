Stand-up comedian Samay Raina has finally addressed the viral speculation surrounding the woman spotted with him. By revealing her identity, he has dismissed dating rumours, while separate gossip linking him to actress Medha Shankar continues

Samay Raina has put an end to the online speculation surrounding the woman seen with him in viral photographs. Sharing an Instagram Story, the comedian introduced her as Chandni Anand Ghai, making it clear that the images had no connection to his personal or romantic life. His clarification quickly settled the rumours that had been circulating across social media platforms.

Who Is Chandni Anand Ghai?

Chandni Anand Ghai is married to Balraj Singh Ghai, a prominent hotelier and the founder of Mumbai's well-known comedy venue, The Habitat. The club has hosted performances by several leading Indian stand-up comedians over the years. Reports suggest that Samay shares a close friendship with the Ghai family, explaining why he has been spotted with them on multiple occasions.

Meanwhile, speculation about Samay Raina's alleged relationship with actress Medha Shankar has continued. The two have been seen together at public events, including the premiere of Anandam, and their friendly exchanges on social media have kept the rumours alive. However, neither Samay nor Medha has confirmed being in a relationship.

India's Got Latent Case Keeps Samay in the Spotlight

Apart from his personal life making headlines, Samay Raina has also remained in the news over the legal proceedings related to India's Got Latent. The Supreme Court imposed a fine of Rs 3 lakh and instructed him to deposit the amount within the specified deadline. The court also warned that failure to comply with its directions could result in a higher penalty. The case relates to compliance with assurances previously given before the court. Despite the legal developments, India's Got Latent Season 2 continues to stream, with new episodes releasing every alternate Friday at 7 PM.