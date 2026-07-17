Actor-comedian Chloe Fineman announced her departure from 'Saturday Night Live' after seven seasons. In an Instagram post, she called her time on the show the 'greatest privilege' and said it feels like the 'right time' for her next chapter.

Actor-comedian Chloe Fineman has decided to move from 'Saturday Night Live', bringing an end to her tenure that lasted seven seasons. In an Instagram post, Fineman announced her departure from the popular NBC sketch comedy series, stating, "After 7 wonderful seasons at SNL I have decided it's time for my next chapter. It's cliche to say this, but working at SNL has been the greatest privilege of my life. I still can't really believe I got to be a part of it. I fell in love with the place the second I walked through the door." View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chloe Fineman (@chloeiscrazy)

'Greatest Privilege of My Life'

Expressing much gratitude for being a part of the show, Fineman further credited the entire team and added, "Every day I was lucky enough to be surrounded by the best people in the business, and I was constantly amazed watching them work. Sewing a Jojo Siwa costume in 10 hours. Writing a cold open at 2 pm on a Saturday. Finishing the VFX of a video minutes before dress (I don't know if "finishing VFX" is the right technical term, but you get the idea)."

Fineman bid an emotional farewell to her SNL stint and said that she will miss being a part of the journey. "It's really hard to leave SNL, but it does feel like the right time. I'm going to miss it a lot. But the people who work there are my family, and that place is my home, and I know I'll never be too far away," she concluded.

Celebrities Send Best Wishes

In her post, Fineman also shared a string of pictures, capturing her journey with the SNL team. She also shared BTS moments, showing her time spent at SNL over the years. Many reacted to the post, sending best wishes to Chloe Fineman. Actor Jason Momoa commented, "Congratulations, love you," while Lily J Collins added, "Wow! Thank you for being so insanely hilarious. Can't wait to see what you do next."

First Cast Exit Ahead of Season 52

Notably, Chloe Fineman is the first SNL cast member to exit the show ahead of Season 52. Earlier, Yang departed the show midway through Season 51. (ANI)