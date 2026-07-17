When I met Aditi Rao Hydari for a brief conversation, what began as a simple discussion on womanhood, marriage and relationships turned into one of the most valuable pieces of advice on love - one that has stayed with me ever since.

Clad in a floral pastel pink anarkali suit and matching ethereal jhumkaas, Aditi Rao Hydari had already captivated everyone's attention with her beauty. She glowed and how. I wonder if that glow had something to do with her back-to-back releases, as Heeramandi and her swan walk had already taken over the internet like a storm, or if it had something to do with ‘love’ or the ‘lover’ she has in her life. Turns out it was both!

When I Met Aditi…

I met Hydari during the Jaagran Film Festival in Andheri, Mumbai, in 2025. Did I mention how gorgeous she looked? How she spoke to everyone was beyond her stunning appearance. Aditi, who has impressed one and all with her impeccable acting skills for years, continues to swoon everyone with her starry presence. As soon as she began talking to her fans and audiences, I wanted to ask her something beyond her filmography, something beyond her screen presence, and something beyond her professional life.

When I Asked Her About ‘Love’

I wanted to ask her about love. Now, married to Siddharth, which is my second marriage. The actress welcomed the question with utmost grace and dignity. I asked her, “How's married life, Aditi? What should one look for in a partner, and how should women not feel guilty for making unconventional, bold choices?”

Here Comes The Million-Dollar Advice

Then she began talking, and oh, how well she spoke. Every word seemed like a million-dollar piece of advice that imprinted on my brain. She said, “It has to start from home. We have to teach our mothers, sisters, daughters, and wives that it is okay to slow down, rest, and not feel guilty about it. The environment in the house should be such that the female figure gets closer to her feminine side and feels nurtured and loved; that's where the change begins, at home. The independence to make choices and not feel guilty about it.”

Then she addressed the love part. Drum rolls, please, “My husband Siddharth is a feminist champion. Every woman should look for a man who lets her grow, heal, nurture, and get soft in his presence; Sidhu does that for me.” This advice has been tattooed on my brain and how. So blissfully, she curated the entire essence of a relationship between a man and a woman with her words.

Someone who thinks his partner, a woman, is as human as he is. That's all, ladies, this is what you should look for in the love of your life.