Filming has commenced for 'Job Trafficking', an eight-episode Prime Video series starring Nimrat Kaur, Roshan Mathew, and Pavan Malhotra. The drama delves into industrialised online scams, specifically 'pig butchering' and human trafficking.

The shooting of Nimrat Kaur's upcoming drama series titled 'Job Trafficking' has finally started. Based on the industrialised online scams, the show is an eight episode series which will stream on Prime Video. Apart from Nimrat Kaur), the series also stars Roshan Mathew, Kavya Trehan and Pavan Malhotra in the lead roles.

It is directed by Prashant Nair. It is produced by Pratik Khanuja, Sameer Chand, Vikesh Bhutani and Shujaat Saudagar. Prime Video shared a promo of the series on his Instagram handle on Monday which introduced the lead actors of the series. "What begins as an opportunity soon becomes a fight for survival. Job Trafficking On Prime, New Series, Now Filming," wrote Prime Video while sharing the video. https://www.instagram.com/p/DbkO6ZRDgzX/

About the Series 'Job Trafficking'

According to press note by Prime Video, the show explores 'pig butchering," scams that involve perpetrators spending weeks or months building fake trust and false intimacy with victims online before draining them of money. "Young people lured by fake job offers, who are trafficked across borders and forced to become the scammers destroying innocent lives. It follows three strangers - a trapped scammer fighting to break free, a defrauded housewife seeking answers, and a CEO caught in the crossfire - whose paths collide in a web of fractured trust, deception and exploitation," read the description of the show as quoted in a press note.

Nimrat Kaur was last seen in the series 'Family Man' Season 3 which also starrer Jaideep Ahlawat and Manoj Bajpayee in the lead roles. It was released in 2025 on Amazon Prime Video. (ANI)