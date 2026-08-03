Salman Khan visited the reality show 'The Alliance' to support his brother Sohail Khan. He opened up about his time in jail, recalling how '50 to 70 people' shared a single bathroom. Sohail has been struggling since his ex-wife Seema's eviction.

Actor Salman Khan opened up about his time in jail while appearing on the reality show 'The Alliance.' The actor came into the show to meet his younger brother Sohail Khan, who has been going through a difficult phase in the game following the eviction of his ex-wife, Seema Sajdeh. During the interaction, Salman looked back at his time in jail and spoke about the conditions there. Recalling how "50 to 70 people" shared a single washroom in a cramped space, he said, "Years ago, when I went to jail, we had bars in front of us. It was such a small area; 50 to 70 people used to share one bathroom. It was an Indian-style commode; there would be lizards in there sometimes. It used to be filled to the brim."

Sohail Khan's outburst on 'The Alliance'

Meanwhile, Sohail Khan has been struggling on 'The Alliance' since his ex-wife Seema's eviction. During the alliance-building task for the finale week, several contestants were hesitant to include him in their groups, leaving him disappointed. As Arslan Goni, who is also contesting in the reality show, repeatedly asked him to stay focused on the game, Sohail eventually lost his temper and lashed out, "One eventually gets the point, but if you constantly keep nagging like a woodpecker, there is no meaning to it."

Soon after, Sohail's frustration boiled over and he gathered his belongings and walked to the storeroom. Looking into the camera, he warned, "If anyone is behind this door, please move away in 30 seconds because I am going to kick open this door." Following this outburst, he then kicked the door three times, breaking it.

Aftermath and Other Updates

Following the incident, he was taken out of the headquarters for a few hours. Meanwhile, Salman Khan, the actor will be next seen in Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace. The film was earlier scheduled to release in April but was postponed. A new release date is yet to be announced. The Alliance streams on Amazon Prime Video from Monday to Friday, with new episodes dropping at 12 pm. Celebrity contestants compete for a grand prize of INR 1 crore. (ANI)