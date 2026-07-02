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Cocktail 2 Box Office Collection Day 13: Shahid Kapoor-Starrer Holds Steady, Eyes Rs 90 Crore Milestone
Cocktail 2 Box Office Collection Day 13: Cocktail 2 continues its impressive theatrical run with a steady performance on Day 13. The Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Kriti Sanon starrer is now within touching distance of Rs 90 crore mark in India
Cocktail 2 stays strong at the box office
Homi Adajania's romantic drama Cocktail 2 maintained a steady pace on its 13th day in theatres, collecting Rs 1.40 crore at the domestic box office. With this, the film's India net collection has climbed to Rs 88.15 crore, while its India gross stands at Rs 105.10 crore.
Internationally, the film has earned Rs 28.45 crore, taking its worldwide gross total to an impressive Rs 133.55 crore. Although collections have naturally slowed after two weeks, the film continues to attract audiences and is expected to cross the Rs 90 crore domestic milestone before the weekend.
Strong second week despite competition
Released on June 19, 2026, Cocktail 2 opened with a solid Rs 47.50 crore opening weekend before finishing its first week with Rs 70.50 crore. The film remained stable during its second weekend, earning Rs 4 crore on Friday, Rs 4.25 crore on Saturday and Rs 4.40 crore on Sunday.
Collections dipped to Rs 1.75 crore on the second Monday but recovered slightly to Rs 1.85 crore on Tuesday before settling at Rs 1.40 crore on Wednesday. Even with Akshay Kumar's Welcome to the Jungle and Imtiaz Ali's Main Vaapas Aaunga competing for screens, the film has managed to sustain respectable occupancy across multiplexes.
Day-wise India Net Collection:
Week 1: Rs 70.50 crore
Day 8: Rs 4.00 crore
Day 9: Rs 4.25 crore
Day 10: Rs 4.40 crore
Day 11: Rs 1.75 crore
Day 12: Rs 1.85 crore
Day 13: Rs 1.40 crore
Total: Rs 88.15 crore
Alpha release could be the biggest hurdle
The coming weekend will be crucial for Cocktail 2 as Alia Bhatt's action thriller Alpha arrives in theatres on July 3. The highly anticipated release is expected to reduce screen count for existing films, making the third week a challenging phase.
However, Cocktail 2 has already demonstrated remarkable consistency, thanks to positive word-of-mouth and nostalgia associated with the 2012 original. If the film maintains decent weekday collections, it could comfortably enter the Rs 90 crore club before beginning its third week and then target the prestigious Rs 100 crore domestic milestone.
Directed by Homi Adajania and produced by Maddock Films and Luv Films, Cocktail 2 stars Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Kriti Sanon in a modern relationship drama that explores love, commitment and contemporary situationships against stunning backdrops in Sicily, London and Cape Town.
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