Homi Adajania's romantic drama Cocktail 2 maintained a steady pace on its 13th day in theatres, collecting Rs 1.40 crore at the domestic box office. With this, the film's India net collection has climbed to Rs 88.15 crore, while its India gross stands at Rs 105.10 crore.

Internationally, the film has earned Rs 28.45 crore, taking its worldwide gross total to an impressive Rs 133.55 crore. Although collections have naturally slowed after two weeks, the film continues to attract audiences and is expected to cross the Rs 90 crore domestic milestone before the weekend.