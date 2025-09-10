Image Credit : Asianet News

Fans and well-wishers celebrated the birth of the baby boy, a significant event for the Mega family.

Chiranjeevi captioned the post saying, ‘’Welcome to the world, little one!

A hearty welcome to the newborn baby boy in the Konidela family.

Heartfelt congratulations to Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi on becoming proud parents.

So happy for Nagababu and Padmaja, who are now promoted to proud grandparents.

Wishing the baby boy all the happiness, good health, and blessings in abundance.

May your love and blessings always surround our child. ❤️🙏

@varunkonidela7 @itsmelavanya ‘’