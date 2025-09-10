Chiranjeevi Announces Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi's Baby Boy On Instagram
The Mega family is bursting with joy! A new heir has arrived, and everyone is thrilled. Megastar Chiranjeevi is especially overjoyed and shared a heartwarming post about his grandson.
The Mega family is celebrating the arrival of Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi's baby boy, born on September 10, 2025.
Chiranjeevi rushed to the hospital to see the newborn and was visibly moved, holding the baby lovingly.
Chiranjeevi shared his joy on Twitter, welcoming the newest member of the Konidela family and congratulating the new parents.
Fans and well-wishers celebrated the birth of the baby boy, a significant event for the Mega family.
Chiranjeevi captioned the post saying, ‘’Welcome to the world, little one!
A hearty welcome to the newborn baby boy in the Konidela family.
Heartfelt congratulations to Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi on becoming proud parents.
So happy for Nagababu and Padmaja, who are now promoted to proud grandparents.
Wishing the baby boy all the happiness, good health, and blessings in abundance.
May your love and blessings always surround our child. ❤️🙏
@varunkonidela7 @itsmelavanya ‘’
Niharika Konidela welcomed her new 'friend' to the family with a sweet social media post.