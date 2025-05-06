Tollywood actors Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi has been making headlines for the rumors around their married life and pregnancy.

Tollywood actors Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi has been one of the most influencial power couple in Tollywood. Coming from Mega background, Varun tej is a notable actor. This couple has been rumoured to be having their first child following two years of marriage. But the couple stayed tightlipped about these rumors for a long time.

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi confirms pregnancy:

Now, Varun tej and Lavanya Tripathi took to their social media accounts to announce the most happiest news of their lives. This couple announced the pregnancy news with an adorable picture of baby shoes. Where Lavanya was holding Varun tej's hand and Varun Tej was holding baby shoes. This post went viral in minutes and Mega fans are celebrating to welcome another star from the Mega Family.

The actors left an adorable caption, Life’s most beautiful role yet - Coming soon ♥️♥️♥️''. This caught attention as they embrace their personal and professional lives together without having to struggle with it.

Relationship Timeline: From Co-Stars to Life Partners

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi met for the first time on the sets of Mister (2017) and again collaborated in Antariksham 9000 KMPH. Their on-screen romance soon turned into a real-life relationship, and after dating each other for seven years, they married in a picturesque destination wedding in Italy on November 1, 2023.

Lavanya Tripathi has got immense love from her fans and the mega fans since their relationship was officially confirmed. After their wedding, Lavanya Tripathi's presence with the family caught the attention of the fans. She is adored by millions of fans that adore Mega heroes like Chiranjeevi, Naga Babu, Ram Charan etc from the Mega family.

Work Front: Upcoming Projects

Varun Tej is already shooting for comic caper Koren Kanakaraju, whereas Lavanya Tripathi is already shooting for Sathi Leelavati, which is her first movie post-marriage. Both actors have enjoyed successful careers in Tollywood withmany hit films such as Kanche, Fidaa, Tholi Prema, and Gaddalakonda Ganesh.

Reacting to the Pregnancy News

With the official confirmation through the actors social media accounts, Mega fans are super happy. To be honest, Fans are eagerly waiting for this news from the Mega hero and the adorable Lavanya Tripathi.