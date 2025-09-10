Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on September 10, nearly two years after their dreamy Tuscany wedding, marking a joyful new chapter for the Mega family

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi have entered a new phase of their lives as parents. The couple, who tied the knot in Tuscany, Italy, on November 1, 2023, welcomed their first child—a baby boy—on the morning of September 10. The little one is especially cherished as he is the first male child in the Mega family’s new generation, sparking grand celebrations among their loved ones.

Nearly two years after their dreamy wedding, Varun and Lavanya are now embracing parenthood. Sources suggest they are preparing to make an official announcement soon, expressing how overjoyed they are to step into this beautiful new chapter.

Wedding

Their wedding in Tuscany had been nothing short of magical, set against a backdrop of vintage white décor and regal ambience. It was a traditional ceremony, but the pictures and videos looked straight out of a fairy tale. The event saw the presence of the Mega family, with stars like Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan, Allu Arjun, and others making the celebrations even more memorable.

Back in May 2024, Varun had hinted at this happy development when he shared a heartfelt social media post. He referred to fatherhood as the most beautiful role of his life, sparking a wave of love and blessings from friends and colleagues, including Upasana, Allu Sneha Reddy, Samantha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Kajal Aggarwal, and actor Nithiin.

The couple also gave fans a glimpse of their happiness during Ganesh Chaturthi, when Varun shared a photograph of the two praying at home. In the picture, Lavanya was seen radiantly flaunting her baby bump, while the caption conveyed their wishes for love, happiness, and harmony on the festive occasion.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Varun Tej is gearing up for his next film, tentatively titled VT15. The Indo-Korean horror-comedy, directed by Merlapaka Gandhi and produced by UV Creations along with First Frame Entertainment, is being touted as a unique blend of humor, thrills, and martial arts. Varun has been training in Taekwondo to refine his action-comedy sequences, as he will be seen playing a wizard-like character. Reports suggest that nearly 80% of the film’s shooting has already been completed.