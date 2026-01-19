- Home
South superstar Chiranjeevi’s film Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu is performing exceptionally well at the box office. Within seven days of release, the film has reportedly grossed ₹261 crore worldwide, making it one of the biggest hits of the year.
Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu Star Cast Fees
It's been 7 days since the release of Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu. Meanwhile, the fee details of the star cast have been revealed. Let's find out who got paid how much.
Chiranjeevi's Fee
South mega star Chiranjeevi's charm hasn't faded even at 70. Reports say he charged a hefty fee for Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu. He reportedly received around 65 crores.
How Much Fee Did Nayanthara Get
South's most popular actress Nayanthara's magic continues. She is the lead actress in Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu. Reports suggest she received a fee of 6 crore rupees.
What is Venkatesh's Fee
Venkatesh appears in a cameo in Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu. Reports say his screen time is 20 minutes. He plays Venky Gowda. Venkatesh was paid 9 crore rupees for his cameo.
Director Anil Ravipudi's Fee
Anil Ravipudi charged 25 crore rupees to direct Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu. He is the director and writer. However, how much Catherine Tresa charged has not been revealed.
Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu's Collection
It's been 7 days since release. Per sacnilk.com, its daily earnings were 32.25, 18.75, 19.5, 22, 19.5, 18.9, and 17.50 crores. The film has netted 157.45 crores in India.
